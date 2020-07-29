20-year-old Vancouver man dies after being rescued from Alta Lake in Whistler, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 20-year-old Vancouver man has died after being rescued from Alta Lake in Whistler, B.C.

RCMP were contacted about a man who disappeared after going swimming at Alta Lake’s Rainbow Beach just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A large crowd gathered as the man was located and brought to shore where paramedics treated him and then transported him to hospital.

On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the man had died.

“Many people worked together to help locate and provide medical care yesterday afternoon and we want to thank everyone for all their efforts” RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a statement.

Over the weekend, a man drowned at Cultus Lake in B.C.’s Fraser Valley. A young football player drowned in Shuswap Lake last week. The Okanagan region has also seen a number of drownings.