Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

20-year-old Vancouver man dies after being rescued from Alta Lake in Whistler, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 2:29 pm
Whistler RCMP say a man has died after an incident at Alta Lake.
Whistler RCMP say a man has died after an incident at Alta Lake. Global News

Police say a 20-year-old Vancouver man has died after being rescued from Alta Lake in Whistler, B.C.

RCMP were contacted about a man who disappeared after going swimming at Alta Lake’s Rainbow Beach just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings
RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings

A large crowd gathered as the man was located and brought to shore where paramedics treated him and then transported him to hospital.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the man had died.

“Many people worked together to help locate and provide medical care yesterday afternoon and we want to thank everyone for all their efforts” RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a statement.

Secondary drowning: What you need to know
Secondary drowning: What you need to know

Over the weekend, a man drowned at Cultus Lake in B.C.’s Fraser Valley. A young football player drowned in Shuswap Lake last week. The Okanagan region has also seen a number of drownings.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrowningWhistlerdrowning deathAlta LakeAlta Lake drowningAlta Lake incidentAlta Lake rescueWhistler Alta Lake rescue
Flyers
More weekly flyers