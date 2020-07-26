‘Outgoing, dynamic and bright’ football player identified as Shuswap Lake drowning victim

Send this page to someone via email

The young man who drowned in Shuswap Lake last week has been identified as Nathan Falito, according to social media posts from a family member.

Tributes from the football community poured in for the 22-year-old athlete who played in the Canadian Junior Football League in Langford, B.C., for the Westshore Rebels and in Alberta for the Edmonton Huskies.

“Nathan was an outgoing, dynamic and bring young man taken far too soon,” the Westshore Rebels said in a social media post.

The University of Calgary said it had been recruiting Falito for the school’s football team.

“Nathan was an outstanding player who we had hoped would join our program, and we grieve with you all,” the university’s football team said on social media.

Shuswap Search and Rescue said they were called in Thursday afternoon to help search for a man who had disappeared while swimming out to a dock at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm.

Police have confirmed the RCMP’s underwater recovery team has since recovered the man’s body from the lake.

RCMP would not independently confirm the man’s identity nor provide information about how the drowning occurred saying the file has now been passed to the coroner.

– with files from Doyle Potenteau