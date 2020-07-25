Menu

Person drowns at Cultus Lake, RCMP confirm

By Simon Little Global News
Children and water safety
WATCH: Children and water safety

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story identified the victim as a man. In fact, police have not confirmed the victim’s gender.

A person drowned at a popular swimming spot in the Fraser Valley on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a possible drowning at Cultus Lake around 3 p.m.

Read more: Recent drownings in Okanagan stark reminders of water safety

RCMP now confirm the incident was fatal, involving an adult.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Witness Steven Griffiths told Global News he saw a large crowd form at the southeast side of the lake, and a number of boats begin to swarm in the area.

He said shortly after that a dive team and helicopter arrived at the scene.

“Apparently he jumped off the dock and started swimming along the shoreline there, and that’s kind of where they lost track of him,” he said.

Read more: Body of missing 22-year-old swimmer recovered in Chilliwack river

He said around 4 p.m., crews pulled someone out of the lake and set up barriers while they performed CPR.

“It’s pretty somber around here,” he said.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrowningCultus Lakecultus lake drowningcultus lake fire departmentpossible drowinging
