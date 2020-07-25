Person drowns at Cultus Lake, RCMP confirm

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story identified the victim as a man. In fact, police have not confirmed the victim’s gender.

A person drowned at a popular swimming spot in the Fraser Valley on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a possible drowning at Cultus Lake around 3 p.m.

RCMP now confirm the incident was fatal, involving an adult.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Witness Steven Griffiths told Global News he saw a large crowd form at the southeast side of the lake, and a number of boats begin to swarm in the area.

He said shortly after that a dive team and helicopter arrived at the scene.

“Apparently he jumped off the dock and started swimming along the shoreline there, and that’s kind of where they lost track of him,” he said.

He said around 4 p.m., crews pulled someone out of the lake and set up barriers while they performed CPR.

“It’s pretty somber around here,” he said.

More to come…