Canada

Alberta man presumed drowned: Shuswap Search and Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Search and rescue crews say they kept boats on Shuswap Lake until 9 p.m., seven hours after Thursday afternoon’s initial report of a man disappearing while swimming near a dock.
Police are searching for the body of an Alberta man who is presumed to have drowned in Shuswap Lake.

Shuswap Search and Rescue told Global News that it received a call on Thursday afternoon of a man who disappeared while swimming out to a dock at Canoe Beach near Salmon Arm.

Search and Rescue believe the man is a 22-year-old from Edmonton.

Read more: B.C. boy, 7, hailed as hero for jumping in Shuswap Lake, saving youth from drowning

Both Shuswap Search and Rescue and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue kept boats on the lake until approximately 9 p.m.

A search and rescue spokesperson said the water was apparently quite murky, and sonar and underwater cameras failed to find the body.

RCMP are continuing the recovery effort, while search and rescue say they have been told to stand down.

