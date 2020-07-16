B.C. boy, 7, hailed as hero for jumping in Shuswap Lake, saving youth from drowning

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap boy is being called a hero after helping save another boy from drowning.

During a family outing to Shuswap Lake, Kim Krabbendam of Salmon Arm, B.C., said her seven-year-old son and the other boy were playing on a dock on Saturday, July 11, and jumping in the lake.

Krabbendam said the second boy wasn’t wearing a life-jacket while also estimating the very cold water at well over six feet deep. Further, there was a small current near the dock.

She said when the other boy jumped in the water, the current took him away and he started to panic.

“Cody jumped in the water with his life-jacket on, and, after both of them going under many times, Cody calmed him down and held him afloat,” said Krabbendam, until she and others managed to rescue them.

“I can’t believe it happened. Something happened and you just jump in and do what you have to do. That’s what my son did.”

Krabbendam said the family is very proud of Cody, adding her son “is surprised by the attention.”

She also posted about the incident on social media. As of Thursday, the post had more than 100 likes, including one that said, “Wow Cody, you are a true hero, and the world is a better place with you.”

Police in Sicamous called the youngster’s actions brave.

“I was impressed, to begin with, when you hear of a seven-year-old boy jumping off a dock to rescue another boy,” said RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“He’s putting himself at risk and not every kid’s going to do that.”

McNeil said he’s looking into a formal Red Cross award.

“It’s very uncommon for a child of that age to have the wherewithal to recognize that someone’s in trouble and actually do something about it,” he said. “I wanted to have that recognized.”

McNeil also touched on water safety, noting Cody’s life-jacket. Krabbendam said they live near water at home, so a life-jacket is second nature.

“If someone’s not sure of their abilities,” said McNeil, “it’s better to put one on because it could save a lot of trouble.”

