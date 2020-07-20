Officials urge caution as Quebec sees a spike in number of drownings

Send this page to someone via email

During a provincial briefing on Quebec’s coronavirus response, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault took a moment on Monday to remind Quebecers of the importance of exercising caution while near water.

There have been 52 drownings in the province so far this year, compared to 36 at the same time last year.

“That’s a big difference considering that behind every drowning there is a death,” Guilbault said.

“So, 52 drownings is 52 tragedies, 52 families that are affected. It leaves people in mourning. It leaves orphans.”

Guilbault said the particular circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the hot summer weather that we’ve experienced so far, can lead to greater risks.

With restrictions placed on the number of people allowed in public pools and at some public beaches, Quebecers are looking for places to cool down, she explained.

“That means that, at times, people will perhaps adopt makeshift swimming spots which are not necessarily suitable for swimming, which can be dangerous, Guilbault said.

“Supervise your children, don’t drink too much alcohol, don’t swim alone.”

Monday’s reminder comes during National Drowning Prevention Week.

Raynald Hawkins, director general of the Lifesaving Society of Canada, had some important safety tips, especially for parents working from home during the pandemic.

Hawkins said it’s easy to become distracted and that’s why it’s important to designate an adult to surpervise the kids while they are in the water.

Keeping a close eye on backyard pools

And supervising means being within arm’s reach.

“Drowning is a silent killer, between 15 and 30 seconds, so it’s very fast,” Hawkins said.

But designating someone to watch them is only part of the safety equation.

Hawkins said it’s also important to teach kids not go near the water unless their parents are with them.

He compared it to teaching toddlers to safely cross the street, explaining you have to wait for your parents.

Guilbault’s message extended beyond the pool and swimming.

“If you go on a boat, don’t forget to wear a lifejacket” she said.

She urged all Quebecers to think of safety first and that includes following all public health guidelines related to the pandemic.