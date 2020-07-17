Community Reporter July 17 2020 8:56pm 01:41 Salmon Arm kids save child from drowning at B.C.’s Shuswap Lake A day at the beach almost turned into a tragedy for two families on B.C.’s Shuswap Lake, but thanks to some quick thinking and fast acting kids a boy was saved from drowning. B.C. boy, 7, hailed as hero for jumping in Shuswap Lake, saving youth from drowning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7191953/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7191953/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?