Becky Gale was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2011 after six years of being misdiagnosed. The misdiagnoses are a common thread she has noticed with many of the people she has interviewed.

By 2030 Crohn’s and Colitis Canada predict that 1 in 100 Canadians will be diagnosed with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and the podcaster said that she wants to make sure no one feels isolated.