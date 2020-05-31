Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Podcaster in Golden, B.C., raises awareness of chronic diseases with sound bites

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 7:47 pm
Podcaster in Golden, B.C. raises awareness of chronic diseases
Becky Gale was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2011 after six years of being misdiagnosed.

Becky Gale isn’t just creating a podcast — she’s trying to spark a movement.

“The Chronic Movement is to make it so that people are not being misdiagnosed for years and that people are being invalidated and people are being heard,” said Gale.

Gale was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2011 after six years of being misdiagnosed. The misdiagnoses are a common thread she has noticed with many of the people she has interviewed from her home studio in Golden, B.C.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Food program for kids in Central Okanagan sees higher demand for services

By 2030, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada predict that 1 in 100 Canadians will be diagnosed with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and the podcaster said that she wants to make sure no one feels isolated.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot of people out there who are suffering in silence and suffering alone and that’s not OK,” said Gale.

When she was diagnosed, Gale went to a support group but said that she didn’t feel comfortable so she decided to make an online support group for people who have been diagnosed with a chronic disease.

To help, she releases multiple podcasts a week sharing people’s stories from around the world who have received various diagnoses.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kelowna’s pedestrian trackers show shift in behavior

“I’m actually doing this from the bottom of my heart because I don’t want people to suffer like I did,” said Gale. “I want to create a community so that we can all talk about our experiences and get connected with people who have similar diseases as a whole.”

To hear the stories Gale shares, listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit her website www. curechronic.com

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanagannewsPodcastGlobal OkanaganCommunity ReporterCrohn's And Colitischronic diseaseChronic IllnessOnline CommunityB.C. PodcastSound bites
Flyers
More weekly flyers