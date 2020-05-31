Podcaster in Golden, B.C., raises awareness of chronic diseases with sound bites

Send this page to someone via email

Becky Gale isn’t just creating a podcast — she’s trying to spark a movement.

“The Chronic Movement is to make it so that people are not being misdiagnosed for years and that people are being invalidated and people are being heard,” said Gale.

Gale was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2011 after six years of being misdiagnosed. The misdiagnoses are a common thread she has noticed with many of the people she has interviewed from her home studio in Golden, B.C.

By 2030, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada predict that 1 in 100 Canadians will be diagnosed with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and the podcaster said that she wants to make sure no one feels isolated.

“There’s a lot of people out there who are suffering in silence and suffering alone and that’s not OK,” said Gale.

When she was diagnosed, Gale went to a support group but said that she didn’t feel comfortable so she decided to make an online support group for people who have been diagnosed with a chronic disease.

To help, she releases multiple podcasts a week sharing people’s stories from around the world who have received various diagnoses.

“I’m actually doing this from the bottom of my heart because I don’t want people to suffer like I did,” said Gale. “I want to create a community so that we can all talk about our experiences and get connected with people who have similar diseases as a whole.”

To hear the stories Gale shares, listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit her website www. curechronic.com