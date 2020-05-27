Menu

History of the ’90s podcast: Doomsday cults

By Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 6:00 am
In this 1997 archival photo, investigators stand in front of a shed near a burned out house in St-Casimir, Que., where five people died. The five people are believed to be members of the Order of the Solar Temple.
In this 1997 archival photo, investigators stand in front of a shed near a burned out house in St-Casimir, Que., where five people died. The five people are believed to be members of the Order of the Solar Temple. CP Archive
On the next few episodes of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks at the doomsday cults and their rise to infamy in the years leading up to the new millennium.

During the 1990s, the world began to seem more dangerous, with war, environmental destruction and social breakdown becoming part of the everyday fabric of society.

As a way of coping, some people turned to new religions and cults for guidance and support. In some cases, that decision yielded deadly consequences.

In part one, we uncover the little-known story of The Order of the Solar Temple. The religious sect had branches in Canada, Switzerland and France and its members included politicians, journalists, executives and police officers. We’ll look at how members hoping to start a new life instead found horrific and tragic ends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guest:

Michael Kropveld, Executive Director of Info-Cult

https://www.infosecte.org/

