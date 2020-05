Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee has been busy as ever even during the pandemic and for the team that’s something to sing about.

The team put together a COVID-19 remix of Gloria Gaynor’s disco hit, I Will Survive from 1978. Co-owner of the shop, Lucy Lauretta re-worded the lyrics and local artist Anna Jacyszyn. The song is putting a pep in their step while celebrating the tenth anniversary of the shop.