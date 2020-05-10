Menu

Coronavirus: Kelowna coffee shop remixes disco hit

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 8:23 pm
Coronavirus: Kelowna coffee shop slides through pandemic with song
Kelowna's Giobean Coffee has been busy as ever even during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and for the team, that's something to sing about. 

Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee has been busy as ever even during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and for the team, that’s something to sing about.

The team put together a COVID-19 remix of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco hit I Will Survive. Co-owner of the shop, Lucy Lauretta, re-worded the lyrics with local artist Anna Jacyszyn. The song is putting a pep in their step while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the shop.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kelowna nurse pens song about world pandemic

“We wanted to have some fun and we wanted our customers to enjoy seeing it,” said Giovanni Lauretta, co-owner of Giobean Coffee.

“A couple of customers just came through the store and said, Great job.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Okanagan band covers iconic Canadian song

Lauretta says they will continue dancing through the pandemic, keeping spirits high with every European-style cup of coffee they serve.

