Coronavirus: Kelowna nurse pens song about world pandemic

Susan French is writing and singing about what she knows.

French is a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital and during this time of COVID-19 has turned to her guitar to relax.

“Being a nurse during the pandemic has been quite the experience and I wanted to express some of those feelings and to let them know what it’s like to be a nurse right now,” said French.

Her message is unique to the pandemic and it’s been gaining traction on Youtube.

“As I mention in my song, I am wearing a mask and shield and I’m trying to smile with my eyes so they know everything will be OK,” said French.

The front-line worker is hoping her song can be a beacon of hope for her colleagues.

“I’m hoping they feel a sense of comfort and they feel we are all in this together, it’s OK to be scared and be nervous but we are all doing our best,” said French.