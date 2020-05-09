Menu

Coronavirus: Kelowna nurse pens song about world pandemic

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 8:27 pm
Kelowna nurses practise social distancing. .
Kelowna nurses practise social distancing. . Courtesy Susan French

Susan French is writing and singing about what she knows.

French is a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital and during this time of COVID-19 has turned to her guitar to relax.

“Being a nurse during the pandemic has been quite the experience and I wanted to express some of those feelings and to let them know what it’s like to be a nurse right now,” said French.

Her message is unique to the pandemic and it’s been gaining traction on Youtube.

“As I mention in my song, I am wearing a mask and shield and I’m trying to smile with my eyes so they know everything will be OK,” said French.

The front-line worker is hoping her song can be a beacon of hope for her colleagues.

“I’m hoping they feel a sense of comfort and they feel we are all in this together, it’s OK to be scared and be nervous but we are all doing our best,” said French.

