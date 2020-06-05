Penticton business gives groceries way to help residents

During a time where some people need a little extra help – Ideal energy solutions powered up a plan to help put a nutritious meal on the tables of Pentictonites who may be struggling due to COVID-19.

Vehicles lined up around Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd. in Penticton for a chance to collect bags of groceries and fresh produce being offered to the first 100 people to turn up.

Normally the company specializes in heating, air conditioning and H-VAC sales and repairs but for the day employees bagged up groceries.