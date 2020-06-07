Coronavirus: Penticton business gives away groceries

Send this page to someone via email

During a time where some people need a little extra help, Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd. powered up a plan to help put a nutritious meal on the tables of Pentictonites who may be struggling due to COVID-19.

Vehicles lined up around Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd. in Penticton for a chance to collect bags of groceries and fresh produce being offered to the first 100 people to turn up.

Normally, the company specializes in heating, air conditioning and H-VAC sales and repairs but for the day employees bagged up groceries.

“What we are really trying to do is connect with the community that supports us as a business and give back wherever we can and help out people that need help,” said Steve Dahl of Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd.

The groceries were handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis with no invasive questions asked.

“You hear that people struggle to even provide basic necessities to themselves and their families and it’s heartbreaking. So this is just to take a little bit of a burden off somebody,” said Leanne Diack, operations manager for Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd.

The owner and employees that helped out enjoyed the experience so much that they are considering a similar project near Thanksgiving.