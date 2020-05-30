Coronavirus: Motorcyclists spread joy at Penticton retirement centre

Send this page to someone via email

Roaring through the streets of the South Okanagan, going from retirement home to retirement home, a group of bikers is determined to spread some cheer.

Some of the members of the Southern Interior Christian Riders have been riding up to the driveways of care homes since April to put a smile on the residents’ faces during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“After the very first one I participated in, … the impact that it had on some of the people, some were in tears,” said Roy Steller, SICR. president.

The bikers were out making noise to say thank you to the front-line workers and sending love to those on the other side of the windows at Haven Hill Retirement home in Penticton on May 30, one of four stops they had planned for the day.

“It means really a lot to everybody because it shows the support of the community and unfortunately a lot of the residents haven’t seen their families since March,” said Bob Fraser, Haven Hill Retirement Centre registered care aide.

The motorcycle riders plan on continuing their “biker bombs” as long as they feel they are needed.