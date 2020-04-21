‘Hopefully we can just cheer them up’: classical singers perform from street for Vernon seniors

Send this page to someone via email

With their regular concerts canceled, some Okanagan singers took their performance to the street to bring entertainment to Vernon seniors who may be self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday afternoon, four members of the Okanagan Symphony Chorus performed classical and operatic songs from the sidewalk across the street from The Hamlets at Vernon, an assisted living facility.

Soprano Jay Laflamme coordinated the outdoor concert after some similar solo performances over the weekend were well received at other North Okanagan seniors facilities.

Residents and staff watched Tuesday’s street-side concert from their windows and balconies. Megan Turcato / Global News

“It was very moving, very emotional,” said Laflamme of the support she received for the solo serenades.

Laflamme said the intention of Tuesday’s sidewalk concert was to cheer up the residents after “several long weeks of not really having their regular life routine.”

“I think it’s just important that we all stick together, think about the bigger picture and try to stay positive,” Laflamme said.

The Hamlets general manager Mark Massar said COVID-19 precautions have meant the residence can’t bring in popular weekly performances like it normally would.

Massar said the outside concerts provided a great treat for residents who, ahead of Tuesday’s concert, were thinking about where they’d listen from to get the best sound.

However, the pandemic has also meant other changes for residents.

“They’ve adapted well. I think the hardest part is not being able to see their families come in,” Massar said.

“They are feeling that loneliness and we’ve tried to work around that by having a lot of activities, sending messages and doing Facebook facetime with family members.”

During Tuesday’s performances residents and staff watched from balconies and windows, applauding the singers.

The street-side concert made for a striking scene as the classical singers preformed delicate music from the sidewalk to residents in apartments above, as regular traffic passed in the street.