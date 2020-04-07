Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo night for self-isolating senior citizens

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew McConaughey, the American actor, took time out of his weekend to visit a retirement home — digitally — and spend time with some of the self-isolating senior residents of his home state, Texas.

Along with his family, McConaughey, 50, called The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on Saturday to host the community’s weekly bingo session, via Zoom.

The Round Rock, Texas-based residency reportedly reached out to the Insterstellar star last September in hopes of getting him to host a couple of games, according to NME.

McConaughey finally stepped up to the table on April 5 and devoted his time to 18 of the residents in light of the novel coronavirus, which has left many — seniors more notably — coping with boredom and loneliness.

Matthew McConaughey and his family playing bingo, via Zoom, with a resident of the Enclave at Round Rock senior living residency in Round Rock, Texas, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, 2020. Facebook / The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo,” read a post shared by the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living’s Facebook page following the game.

“Our residents had a great time playing and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favourite drink,” they added.

In another post — which featured a short clip of the lively interaction between McConaughey and his senior fans — the residency wrote, “During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favourite game with us.”

“As Matthew would say, let’s turn this red light into a green light,” they concluded, referring to a post made by the Oscar-winning actor back in March.

In the message, McConaughey said: “[Show] fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage” and “make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re in the middle of … so we can “turn this red light into a green light.”

1:30 Matthew McConaughey calls coronavirus ‘faceless, sexless’ in message of solidarity Matthew McConaughey calls coronavirus ‘faceless, sexless’ in message of solidarity

On the entertainer’s virtual visit, Molly Nedley, sales director of the retirement home, told NME, “This was a wish come true.”

“The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis,” she added. “It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”

