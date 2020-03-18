Matthew McConaughey calls coronavirus ‘faceless, sexless’ in video message

Send this page to someone via email

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, Hollywood‘s biggest celebrities are taking to their platforms to reach out to their fans.

The latest star to do so is Matthew McConaughey, who shared a supportive message on his Twitter account to let people know they aren’t alone and there’s hope.

“Because every red light eventually turns green,” the tweet reads.

The video footage begins with McConaughey, 50, saying: “In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves, and each other.”

“Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to to take care of ourselves.”

“We are more dependent on each other than we have ever been,” he continues, adding that the virus is an enemy that’s “faceless, that is raceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan.”

The video, posted on March 17, has been viewed 2.3 million times and shared more than 20,000 times. Clearly, it’s had an impact on Twitter folks, many of whom are likely in self-isolation, just like the Interstellar star.

“If only Trump had paid attention when the light was yellow instead of running the red light into the danger zone … But here we are and together we’ll be alright, alright alright,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to one of McConaughey’s catchphrases.

Another commented: “[A thousand times] more inspirational and hopeful than anything the current president has ever said.”

“Very cool of you to take the time to speak with us,” one person tweeted.

