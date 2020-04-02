Vernon, B.C. cafe offering free meals for community’s seniors during pandemic

Staff at a Vernon cafe have decided they want to do their part in helping out the community’s seniors.
David and his mother, Bee, have decided since they can’t go home to Romania to help their family, they want to do everything they can to support Vernon’s seniors.
“This community has been like a family to us and we want to make sure we’re giving back to the family,” said Scarlatescu.
“If I can’t help my grandparents in Romania, I want to do something for other people’s grandparents.”
To sign up for the free meals for seniors service, Scarlatescu is asking people to head over to their Facebook page, where they can nominate a senior to receive a free meal.
“A couple of my neighbours are in that category,and they live on their own,” said Val Trevis, a Vernon resident.
“We just thought it would be great if they had a surprise meal.”
Trevis says seniors in the community are very dear to her heart and the service the Fig is providing is not going without appreciation.
“My father passed five months ago. So I’m very aware of what their struggles are,” said Trevis.
“I think it’s wonderful because so many seniors are on their own, especially when we are isolated and can’t go out.”
The Fig is also delivering the meals to seniors so they don’t have to leave home to receive the food.
The cafe wants everyone to know that it’s following every safety precaution to get the food to the seniors safely.
