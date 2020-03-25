Knife-wielding man tasered, arrested after overnight disturbance: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan man was subdued with an energy weapon after allegedly charging officers with a knife, say Vernon RCMP.

According to police, officers responded to calls from residents along the 4900 block of Heritage Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the calls described a man beating a parked vehicle with a lacrosse stick.

When officers arrived on scene, police say the lone man was pacing by the car and was armed with a knife.

Police say they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man instead charged at officers while brandishing the knife.

Officers were able to subdue the man with an energy weapon before taking the man into custody.

“This individual was exhibiting behaviour that indicated he was a danger to himself and the public,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“As the armed man would not comply with any verbal commands given by our officers, police utilized an intervention option, which allowed them to maintain some distance while disarming him.”

The 29-year-old was arrested under the Mental Health Act and was transported to hospital by police for treatment.

