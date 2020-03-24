Penticton RCMP investigating single shot fired through motel room window

Send this page to someone via email

A shot fired at a motel room in the South Okanagan is being investigated, say Penticton RCMP.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday evening, along the 2500 block of Skaha Lake Road, with officers responding to the incident at 10:30 p.m.

“The occupants of a room within the motel called 911 to report that an unidentified person had discharged a firearm toward their suite,” said police.

“Investigators observed a single bullet hole in the front window of one of the motel suites.”

Police believe the incident is isolated and that the public is not at risk, adding that the shooter’s identity is currently unknown. They also said they had yet to receive any reports of injuries from the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

