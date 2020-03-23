Shots fired in Vernon residential area

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Vernon are hoping any witnesses will come forward after shots were fired around midnight Friday in a residential area.

It happened in the 1700 block of 43 Street, a residential block in the city’s Okanagan Landing neighbourhood.

Police said officers haven’t found any evidence that anyone was hurt by the shots.

“Officers conducted neighbourhood inquiries and spoke to potential witnesses to obtain further information,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a media release.

Police said, “evidence was found confirming shots were fired and a possible vehicle involved.”

RCMP did not answer questions about whether any structures were hit or if officers have a suspect saying “the investigation is still in the early stages.”

