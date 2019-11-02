‘There’s a hole that wasn’t there before:’ Stray bullet hits neighbour’s truck in Vernon drive-by shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Several neighbours heard shots fired in their Vernon neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Brad Albrecht had been raking leaves in front of his home on the 4100-block of 21 Avenue just after 4 p.m.

“I heard ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ and I looked up, and I saw the car take off,” he said.

Albrecht said that he thought the sound was fireworks at first.

“I didn’t really think anything of it, and then thought, ‘Holy crap that was gunshots’,” he said.

A neighbour came running over and confirmed it was a shooting, Albrecht said.

Albrecht said he spotted shell casings on the road and in another neighbour’s driveway, but nobody appeared to be injured.

However, he soon realized that it looked like a bullet had ripped right through the back of his pickup truck.

“As soon as I brought it into the driveway, I thought, ‘Oh boy, there’s a hole there that wasn’t there before’,” he said.

Albrecht said he had just happened to move his truck out of his driveway and onto the street a few minutes before the shooting because the vehicle was in the way while he was raking leaves.

He believes the truck may have stopped stray bullets from hitting a home across the street.

“It’s the ‘what-ifs.’ Thank goodness nobody was hurt. That’s the main thing. You can always replace metal, but you can’t replace a life,” Albrecht said.

Neighbours say they watched as police swept the area with metal detectors into the night.

RCMP were still investigating the scene nearly 24 hours after the shooting happened but refused to provide any information.