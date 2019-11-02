Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Neighbours recount daylight drive-by shooting in Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 8:41 pm
Brad Albrecht looks at his truck, and the bullet hole in the box, following an unconfirmed drive-by shooting in Vernon on Friday afternoon.
Brad Albrecht looks at his truck, and the bullet hole in the box, following an unconfirmed drive-by shooting in Vernon on Friday afternoon. Global News

Police have yet to release any information regarding reports of a drive-by shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred along the 4100 block of 24th Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Related News

One resident said a bullet hit his truck, with the round going through one side of the box and into the other side.

READ MORE: Man arrested, police investigating drive-by shooting in Hedley, B.C.

According to Brad Albrecht, he was raking his front lawn shortly around 4:30 p.m. when he heard a “pop-pop-pop. It sounded like fireworks or whatever. I kind of looked up and saw a car zipping down towards 43rd Street.”

Albrecht said he didn’t think anything of it until he realized those were gunshots, “and my neighbor came over, running, confirming it was gunshots.”

Story continues below advertisement

Albrecht said there were shell casings on 24th Avenue and in a neighbour’s driveway. He said his truck was parked along the road, where a bullet hit the box.

Not long after, he said police showed up.

Toronto west-end shooting leaves 5 injured
Toronto west-end shooting leaves 5 injured

Neighbours didn’t want to go on-camera out of fear for their safety, but believe the truck stopped stray bullets from hitting their house — with kids inside. Meanwhile, police swept the scene into the night.

Asked what he thought about being close to a shooting, Albrecht said “there was no time to react. Thank goodness I was (on my front lawn) and not where my truck was (parked).”

RCMP investigating drive-by shooting at home in Riverview, N.B.
RCMP investigating drive-by shooting at home in Riverview, N.B.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceShootingOkanaganVernonNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpDrive-by Shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.