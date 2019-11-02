Neighbours recount daylight drive-by shooting in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Police have yet to release any information regarding reports of a drive-by shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred along the 4100 block of 24th Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m.

One resident said a bullet hit his truck, with the round going through one side of the box and into the other side.

According to Brad Albrecht, he was raking his front lawn shortly around 4:30 p.m. when he heard a “pop-pop-pop. It sounded like fireworks or whatever. I kind of looked up and saw a car zipping down towards 43rd Street.”

Albrecht said he didn’t think anything of it until he realized those were gunshots, “and my neighbor came over, running, confirming it was gunshots.”

Albrecht said there were shell casings on 24th Avenue and in a neighbour’s driveway. He said his truck was parked along the road, where a bullet hit the box.

Not long after, he said police showed up.

Neighbours didn’t want to go on-camera out of fear for their safety, but believe the truck stopped stray bullets from hitting their house — with kids inside. Meanwhile, police swept the scene into the night.

Asked what he thought about being close to a shooting, Albrecht said “there was no time to react. Thank goodness I was (on my front lawn) and not where my truck was (parked).”

