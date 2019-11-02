Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seeking help in fatal double shooting investigation

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 2:19 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in this back lane double homicide investigation. .
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in this back lane double homicide investigation. . Amber McGuckin/Global News

Winnipeg police are asking for help after two men were shot dead not far from the Health Sciences Centre last weekend.

Edwin Adrian Harper and Wayne Patrick Palidwor were shot and killed early in the morning on Oct. 27 in the back alley of Ross Avenue near Isabel Street.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating three homicides overnight

Police are asking for businesses and people who live in the area, or nearby, to check their surveillance systems for images between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. that night and to contact police if they find something that may be of help in the investigation.

Anyone who was in this area at the time and saw unusual or suspicious activity is also asked to contact investigators at either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Family of assaulted Winnipeg toddler shocked by the tragedy
Family of assaulted Winnipeg toddler shocked by the tragedy
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceShootingWinnipeg policeHomicidewinnipegWinnipeg crimeFatal ShootingWinnipeg homicidepolice seeking witnesses
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.