Winnipeg police seeking help in fatal double shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help after two men were shot dead not far from the Health Sciences Centre last weekend.

Edwin Adrian Harper and Wayne Patrick Palidwor were shot and killed early in the morning on Oct. 27 in the back alley of Ross Avenue near Isabel Street.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating three homicides overnight

Police are asking for businesses and people who live in the area, or nearby, to check their surveillance systems for images between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. that night and to contact police if they find something that may be of help in the investigation.

Anyone who was in this area at the time and saw unusual or suspicious activity is also asked to contact investigators at either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

1:35 Family of assaulted Winnipeg toddler shocked by the tragedy Family of assaulted Winnipeg toddler shocked by the tragedy

Story continues below advertisement