Crime

Nova Scotia-born hip hop artist identified as victim of Toronto-area shooting

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 3:43 pm
Man shot to death in his driveway in Georgetown
WATCH: Halton police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot to death in his driveway in Georgetown.

A man murdered in the Toronto area last week has been identified as a popular Nova Scotia hip hop artist and music executive.

The shooting Georgetown, Ont., about 60 kilometres west of Toronto, happened on Tuesday at around 11 p.m., according to police.

READ MORE: Shooting in Georgetown leaves man dead in his own driveway: Halton police

Halton Regional Police say officers arrived to find a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, in a driveway outside his own residence.

The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Ryan Lorde — a Georgetown resident at the time of the shooting — who grew up in Mulgrave Park.

Lorde was known within the hip hop community as “Littles the General.” He was a member of the rap group “The Offense” in Toronto, who famously took on Drake in what is considered Drake’s first official rap beef.

Lorde was the father of three young children.

READ MORE: 2 injured after masked men shoot at west-end Toronto home: police

Police say they are treating Lorde’s death as a homicide and that they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

