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Crime

Police to keep phones, including one by ex-Calgary mayor Gondek, in corruption probe

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2026 5:57 pm
1 min read
Court was told on Wednesday that so far police have not been able to gain access to Gondek's phones as part of an investigation into allegations of municipal corruption. View image in full screen
Court was told on Wednesday that so far police have not been able to gain access to Gondek's phones as part of an investigation into allegations of municipal corruption. Global News
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Former Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will not be getting her phone back from police until next year at the earliest.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered the phones of a number of individuals, including Gondek, stay with police during their investigation into municipal corruption.

Lawyers for Gondek and former city councillor Sean Chu had asked the court to dismiss a police request to extend the hold on their clients’ devices, including their phones.

Justice Allan Fradsham rejected that bid and extended the hold on the electronics to March 17, 2027 — which is one year from when they were seized.

“In these circumstances, a longer extension may better reflect a practical reality in the investigation,” Fradsham told court.

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He noted police have not been able to gain access to the electronic devices using Cellebrite, a digital forensics tool, but said there are upgrades coming that may unlock additional evidence.

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“The devices continue to be necessary for the purposes of the investigation,” he said.

Court documents show police began investigating Gondek, Chu and others in the business community for municipal corruption, obstruction of justice and fabricating evidence in July 2025.

Investigators allege Gondek and Chu were involved in an influence peddling scheme where council reconsidered a change in bylaw to allow for a townhouse development in Calgary in exchange for campaign donations that exceeded the allowable amount.

Court documents did not disclose how much was offered or if that money changed hands.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Gondek was mayor from 2021 to 2025, but was defeated in the most recent municipal election. Chu had been a councillor for a decade but did not run in 2025.

Click to play video: 'Search warrants executed at homes of former Calgary mayor, city councillor in RCMP probe'
Search warrants executed at homes of former Calgary mayor, city councillor in RCMP probe

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