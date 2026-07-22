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Crime

Suspect in random sexual assault sought by Winnipeg police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 4:25 pm
1 min read
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Winnipeg police say they are looking for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted on Sunday night.

The woman was walking southbound on Toronto Street and had crossed Portage Avenue near Picardy Place around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. At that point, a man she did not know grabbed her, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

“He threatened to harm her if she screamed and she was pulled into an alcove nearby,” the release said, adding that the woman was choked, sexually assaulted and robbed.

A map provided by police shows where the alleged sexual assault occurred.
A map provided by police shows where the alleged sexual assault occurred. Winnipeg Police Service

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, approximately six feet tall with a heavy build and short, spiky dark hair. He was said to be shirtless and wearing black shorts and black shoes.

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Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Winnipeg police or submit an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.

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