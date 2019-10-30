2 injured after shooting at a home in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a man and a woman have been injured after a shooting at a home in Toronto’s west end on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a residence on Conron Place, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at about 12:40 a.m. for numerous reports of a shooting.
Police said a 71-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to a trauma centre. Investigators said the man is in serious but stable condition and the woman is in life-threatening condition.
Police said it is believed that two masked men, both wearing dark clothing, approached the home and fired multiple rounds into the home through both the door and the windows.
“Officers are conducting a canvas and hope to speak to anyone who may have information, or anyone who saw anything, and trying to secure any video surveillance images that may have captured this incident,” Toronto police Insp. Mandeep Mann said.
Mann said the two victims are not related.
