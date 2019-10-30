Menu

Crime

Shooting in Georgetown leaves one man dead: Halton police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 6:55 am
Updated October 30, 2019 6:57 am
Halton Regional Police are on scene investigating after a shooting in Georgetown.
Halton Regional Police are on scene investigating after a shooting in Georgetown. Priya Sam / Global News

Halton Regional Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail, near 10 Line and 10 Side Road, at around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a “lone, deceased adult male outside of a residence who had been shot.”

Investigators said they are treating the death as a homicide.

There are no suspect descriptions as of Wednesday morning.

Police are urging anyone in the area who may have camera footage or information to contact investigators at 905-825-4776 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
