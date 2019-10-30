Shooting in Georgetown leaves one man dead: Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail, near 10 Line and 10 Side Road, at around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a “lone, deceased adult male outside of a residence who had been shot.”

Investigators said they are treating the death as a homicide.

There are no suspect descriptions as of Wednesday morning.

Police are urging anyone in the area who may have camera footage or information to contact investigators at 905-825-4776 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement

Police responded to Monarch Dr. Halton Hills on 29 Oct 2019 for report of gun fire @ 11pm and located adult male who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Homicide Unit is investigating and appealing for witnesses and CCTV/Dashcam footage from area. Media release to follow. ^DJS — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 30, 2019