Manitoba RCMP bust speeder zooming down the Perimeter at 180 km/h

Despite large numbers of Manitobans working from home or otherwise practicing social isolation, the RCMP are still on the job… and they stopped a speeder Saturday night who was taking advantage of the (mostly) empty roads.
Manitoba RCMP said the driver, a 25-year-old in an Infiniti Q50, was busted going 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Perimeter Highway.
The infraction netted the driver a whopping $1,438 fine, as well as a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS