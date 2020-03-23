Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba RCMP bust speeder zooming down the Perimeter at 180 km/h

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 2:37 pm
A 2017 file photo of an Infiniti Q50.
A 2017 file photo of an Infiniti Q50. AP Photo/Tom Krisher

Despite large numbers of Manitobans working from home or otherwise practicing social isolation, the RCMP are still on the job… and they stopped a speeder Saturday night who was taking advantage of the (mostly) empty roads.

Manitoba RCMP said the driver, a 25-year-old in an Infiniti Q50, was busted going 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Perimeter Highway.

The infraction netted the driver a whopping $1,438 fine, as well as a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSpeedingRCMP ManitobaManitoba Public InsuranceMpiFinePerimeter HighwaySpeederDriving Finespeeding on Manitoba highway
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.