Crime

Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Thompson: RCMP

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 7:22 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment.
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP

Mounties say a 31-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Thompson.

RCMP responded to Station Road around 11:00 p.m. Friday for a report of an injured man.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

READ MORE: Thompson RCMP ask for public’s help investigating events leading to man’s exposure death

Thompson RCMP say Sunil Tiger Oman, 19, from Thompson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation continues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingManitoba RCMPThompsonThompson RCMPThompson ManitobaThompson stabbingaggravated assault ThompsonThompson Mounties
