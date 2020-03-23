Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Thompson: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say a 31-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Thompson.

RCMP responded to Station Road around 11:00 p.m. Friday for a report of an injured man.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

Thompson RCMP say Sunil Tiger Oman, 19, from Thompson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation continues.

