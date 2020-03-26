Vernon homeless shelter temporarily closes due to lack of staff

Send this page to someone via email

Although the contract for Vernon’s Turning Points temporary winter shelter was extended for three months, the facility has been forced to close because of a lack of staff.

The organization hopes the move is only temporary.

“We are working diligently with BC Housing, Interior Health, the City of Vernon and our many other community partners to ensure that we continue to provide essential services during this time,” Turning Points Collaborative Society executive director Randene Wejr said in a news release.

The society said it is minimizing the risk of COVID-19 infection as much as possible at its other sites by following guidelines issued by the BC Centre for Disease Control and the provincial health officer.

“This includes travel restrictions [and] hand washing protocols, including providing portable hand-washing stations at our shelters and housing sites,” Wejr said.

“In addition, we are practicing social distancing and have implemented a work-from-home strategy for staff that can do so.”

The society said it has also shut down its housing and administrative sites to visitors and non-essential deliveries.

