Coronavirus: Okangan company taking ‘be kind’ to new level with community challenge

The message to ‘be kind’ has taken on a special meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, one Kelowna business has taken ‘be kind’ to a new level and is challenging others to do the same.

“We’re just trying to help out,” said Paul Chartier, an employee of Living Water Mechanical in Kelowna.

Chartier was working at the Rutland Salvation Army Community Life Centre, helping prepare lunches for the food truck.

“We had some extra manpower and resources to put into things, and we thought we would like give back to the community,” he said.

Chartier was talking about Wednesday’s altruistic effort where some of his fellow employees bagged lunches for those in need as part of Living Waters Mechanical’s Community Kindness Challenge.

“We actually thought of it as a way to perpetuate this kind of a movement,” Chartier said.

The challenge is getting companies to do good deeds in their communities by volunteering and helping out anyway they can during the pandemic.

“I was able to bring a bunch of guys back to work with the wage subsidy,” said Stu Kyle of Living Water Mechanical

“We don’t have all the jobs for them to fill, so, instead of paying a guy to sit at home, I figured we’ll give back and use our money responsibly.”

Now Living Water Mechanical is encouraging other business to take up the banner by doing whatever they can

“Even if your business can’t give money, they can give a service or they could give a product,” said Jo Ann McLellan from Local Marketing Plus as she bagged lunches.

Notably, Car Craft Automotive has committed to donate $100,000 worth of free car care to those in need.

The Salvation Army is thankful for the helping hands during this time of crisis.

“We have a huge volunteer base. However, a lot of those volunteers are seniors and are vulnerable and unable to help out with our general operations,” said Darryl Burry, executive director of the Kelowna Salvation Army.

Burry said the need for the Salvation Army’s services have increased exponentially because of the coronavirus.

“So to have groups like Living Water Mechanical has been such an amazing blessing,” Burry said.

Chartier said the best thing about the community kindness challenge is that anyone can take part because there is no kindness that’s too small.

“It doesn’t have to be a big thing,” said Chartier. “We can all get out and do something.”