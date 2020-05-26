Coronavirus: Valley First Credit Union, First West Foundation support local charities

Send this page to someone via email

Valley First Credit Union is taking care of the charities that are helping vulnerable people in the valley amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valley First and First West Foundation have launched a $600,000 Community Response Fund to help B.C. charities in need and some of that money will be dedicated to charities in the Okanagan Valley.

“The community response fund for the Valley First community endowment is $115,000 in response fund with $23,000 in community help funds,” said Susan Byrom, First West Foundation, executive director.

The credit union has partnered with the First West Foundation to provide funds to the charities who need it the most. The Community Response Fund will be helping organizations that focus on food security and support for people most impacted by COVID-19.

“We also recognize that right now the greatest need in the organization might be different than what it is at a regular time,” said Byrom.

“We understand that keeping the lights on, keeping staff employed as well as delivering those services is where the dollars need to be directed.”

The second fund will hand out grants of 500 dollars to support non-profit organizations with their community fundraising efforts.

“One of the things we know right now during the COVID-19 crisis is our charitable partners are facing undue pressures,” said Byrom.

“We know that they are financial and us being able to now launch this fund we really do hope that it will make a big difference for the charities we are able to support.”

A recent report found that volunteer support for non-profits is down, funding opportunities have been cancelled or delayed and they are experiencing a disruption of services that prevents them from helping their clients,

Seventy-four per cent of charities surveyed in B.C. have seen much fewer donations, the report adds.

