Coronavirus: Kelowna woman brightening spirits with postcards

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna woman started the Postcard Project with a simple goal in mind — to brighten someone’s day.

“Postcards are such a sweet and simple way to let people know that you are thinking of them,” said Katie Maryschuk, Postcard Project creator.

The creator put her favourite photos from her travels on postcards with encouraging messages like “we’re all in this together” and “this too shall pass.”

The postcards are not just raising spirits, they’re raising funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon branch said calls to the Interior Crisis Line Network were up 32 per cent in the last two weeks of March, with a 140-per cent increase in the number of calls from people in an acute crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve raised around $700, which has blown my expectations out of the water,” said Maryschuk.

“Over the past two days delivering postcards has brought me so much joy and it’s been so nice to just have a quick conversation with people.”

The charitable postcards are available for purchase online at www.worthy-community.myshopify.com.