B.C. to announce mental health supports for those struggling under COVID-19

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy are scheduled to announce mental health supports for people struggling under the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The province will be focusing resources on the most vulnerable, including those who are not able to access their usual supports under the pandemic.
The announcement will be carried live on BC1, and streamed here on our website.
