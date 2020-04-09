Menu

Politics

B.C. to announce mental health supports for those struggling under COVID-19

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 1:29 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 1:31 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. Premier John Horgan and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy make an announcement about mental health supports for COVID-19 at 10: 30 a.m. PT

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy are scheduled to announce mental health supports for people struggling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: No known COVID-19 outbreak in Downtown Eastside, but a ‘matter of time’ before infections rise: mayor

The province will be focusing resources on the most vulnerable, including those who are not able to access their usual supports under the pandemic.

The announcement will be carried live on BC1, and streamed here on our website.

CoronavirusMental HealthJohn Horganbc coronavirusCovid19AddictionsResourcesJudy Darcy
