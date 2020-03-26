B.C. to announce new supports for seniors during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s health minister and seniors’ advocate are scheduled to announce supports for older residents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Adrian Dix and Isobel Mackenzie will make the announcement at 1 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Seniors are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. All 14 related deaths in the province to date have been people aged 70 or older.

The largest outbreaks in B.C. are linked to two seniors’ homes: North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre and Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre.

Access to seniors’ care homes has been restricted to essential visits only.

The province is also preparing an order that would bar health-care employees from working at more than one facility in a bid to slow the spread of transmission of the virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said seniors are not only more at risk of getting COVID-19, but that they are also more likely to feel lonely and isolated while under emergency social-distancing measures.