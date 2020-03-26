Menu

Politics

B.C. to announce new supports for seniors during coronavirus pandemic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 3:14 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 3:37 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. officials to address supporting seniors during COVID-19 pandemic at 1: 00 p.m. PT

B.C.’s health minister and seniors’ advocate are scheduled to announce supports for older residents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Adrian Dix and Isobel Mackenzie will make the announcement at 1 p.m. PT on Thursday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: How Edmonton seniors are coping with self-isolation

Global News will stream the event here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Seniors are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. All 14 related deaths in the province to date have been people aged 70 or older.

READ MORE: Their dads are quarantined with coronavirus in B.C. care homes. This is their message

The largest outbreaks in B.C. are linked to two seniors’ homes: North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre and Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre.

Access to seniors’ care homes has been restricted to essential visits only.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. seniors offered special shopping hours amid coronavirus concerns

The province is also preparing an order that would bar health-care employees from working at more than one facility in a bid to slow the spread of transmission of the virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said seniors are not only more at risk of getting COVID-19, but that they are also more likely to feel lonely and isolated while under emergency social-distancing measures.

