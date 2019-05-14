‘Postcards from Juno’: Memories of fallen soldiers on D-Day sent 75 years later to Canadian homes

Check your mail because this year is the 75th anniversary of D-Day and postcards are being sent to anyone that currently lives in the homes of the fallen soldiers.

The Juno Beach Centre Association (JBCA) started the project in order to connect this generation of Canadians to the hundreds of soldiers who died during the Battle of Normandy, from June 6, 1944 to June 10, 1944.

The grassroots organization have begun sending personalized postcards to homes all across Canada, which include the soldier’s name, rank, and their age.

Mike Bechthold, executive director of the JBCA, said in a press release that letting someone know that a Canadian war hero left their house 75 years ago is a very special way of preserving the stories of these soldiers.

“It’s also a unique way to bridge the years and connect generations so young people today can get a glimpse into the lives of the young soldiers who once lived in their very homes – all of them volunteers,” said Bechthold.

Canada’s objective on D-Day was to storm Juno Beach and reach a railway line that would link British troops and create a defense against German counter-attacks, said the JBCA in a press release.

Toronto residents Paula Monahan and Richard Sawyers are eagerly anticipating postcards honouring Rfm. Thomas Pierce and L/Sgt. George Morrison of the Queen's Own Rifles. Both men died on D-Day and rest at Beny-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery.

Over the following three days, 903 Canadian soldiers died during a series of bloody battles against German counter-attacks. The release said this ultimately held off any attacks to the front line in France.

Lisa Murray, an organizer at the JBCA, told Global News on Tuesday the organization wants to honour the veterans and the people that didn’t come home.

“We had the application papers of those who joined the military and on that they had their home addressees,” said Murray. “We had 903 people unfortunately who died and wanted to send post cards.”

Sadly, they won’t have a chance to send them back to their home addressees, but now their memories can be shared with the current residents.

Murray said so far a lot of people who have received postcards have had some type of military attachment in their family, like someone who has served or passed away in the war.

“We have no idea who is living there now and we would love to know and make that connection between 75 years ago and now,” said Murray.

Any recipients of “Postcards from Juno” are encouraged to share their home’s special history and their personal reflections through social media using @JunoBeachCentre and #JunoPostcards.