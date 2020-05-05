Coronavirus: Kelowna, B.C., businesses give back to community during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Car Craft Automotive is one of several local businesses grateful to be open and keeping their employees busy.

The owner, Tony Diemand and his team want to give back to the many who need help.

Car Craft Automotive is offering up to $500 of work to front line workers and cash strapped Okanagan residents who have vehicles that need urgent repairs.

“[I want to help] the moms and dads who are struggling to take care of their kids,” said Diemand.

“[And] the people who are going to work and making those sacrifices on the front lines. It’s that community support all coming together.”

Diemand has been filtering through almost 100 applications for the mechanical work he and his team are offering over the next few months to make sure he does not overwhelm his staff.

“Being part of a business, it’s more than just numbers. It’s being a part of our community,” said Diemand.

While Diemand takes care of people’s cars, Interior Savings Credit Union is looking to support non-profits.

It’s set up a community relief fund of $100,000 that will help Okanagan charities.

“Interior Savings has community at its heart and so working with a lot of our community partners we have heard that it’s hard from them,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings Credit Union.

“They have increased demand for their services and sometimes increased cost. I think we know that many of their fundraising sources have decreased significantly.”

The credit union has sponsored successful community events for years such as the Fat Cat Children’s Festival, Rib Fest, and Unplug and Play. Events that have been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Those events have in turn raised crucial funds to help those in need.

“I think we have a bit of a moral responsibility to help out where we can,” said Conway.

Applications are necessary for both opportunities, to apply for automotive help visit carcraft.ca and for non-profits visit interiorsavings.com