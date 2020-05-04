FM96 host gears up for 10-hour walk to raise money for MS Society of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

FM96 afternoon host Andrea Dunn “Dunner” is not letting the postponement of the annual Mandarin MS Walk stop her from reaching her $10,000 goal.

On Friday, May 8, she is doing the Dunner 10 for 10 event, walking for 10 hours on a treadmill to raise $10,000 to support the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society Of Canada.

All day Friday, Dunner will be on Facebook Live and Instagram as well as hosting the FM96 afternoon show live from the treadmill.

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 10 years ago, Dunner has set the goal to mark her 10 years battling the disease.

“It’s very hard to understand; it’s one of the world’s most misunderstood diseases because you can’t show the chronic fatigue or the tingling in your legs,” she said.

Dunner 10 for 10 fundraiser Andrea Dunner / FM96

The MS Society, like many charities, has been hit hard by COVID-19, not being able to run their annual fundraising events.

The MS Walk, which was supposed to take place this past Sunday, is on hold and the society is organizing a virtual challenge on May 24 instead.

The annual MS Bike Tour is also going virtual with more details to come soon, which includes the Grand Bend to London ride in July.

Since 2011, Dunner, along with family and friends, participated in the annual MS Walk as Team Dunner and raised thousands of dollars for the MS Society of Canada.

“That’s a lot of money that is not coming into the MS Society that would go towards helping people, the community and research,” Dunner said.

The MS Society of Canada estimates, on average, 11 people a day are diagnosed with the disease.

MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. Most people diagnosed with the disease are between the ages of 20 and 49, and the unpredictable effects of the disease last the rest of their lives.

“For a lot of people, it’s functioning day to day with some of those symptoms, fatigue, heat intolerance, I can’t take the heat it flares up my MS, and I feel almost like a static.

“Internally, your body is constantly attacking yourself, and it has a very wide range of symptoms and it’s different for everyone.”

Those wanting to donate can text MS to 30333 to give a $10 donation that will be sent to the MS Society.