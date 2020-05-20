Winnipeg charity thrift stores to reopen, allowing quarantined donations

Send this page to someone via email

As Manitoba continues its phased reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses that had been previously declared non-essential are back at it — including some you might not expect.

Salvation Army thrift stores across Winnipeg are set to re-open soon, and they’re already accepting donations of used items — with a bit of a twist.

“We had dozens of calls leading up to the weekend, and since then we’ve seen the kind and generous response from Manitobans,” the Salvation Army’s Dave Moulton told 680 CJOB.

“There’s a strict quarantine for all the donations that come in.

“We hold onto it for several days without sorting or touching, and then when it’s safe to do so, we’ll put it out onto the floor.”

Moulton said the thrift stores have also upped their safety protocols, sanitizing daily as well as overnight, and providing gloves, masks and face shields for staff.

The coronavirus crisis has affected charitable thrift stores a little differently, he said, because they’re not only accepting donations, but also making low-cost second-hand items available to Winnipeggers in need.

“Even though the world seems to have slowed down, the need hasn’t, and we expect there will be even greater need as we move through into the coming weeks and days,” said Moulton.

All Salvation Army thrift stores across the city currently have contactless donation welcome centres for people to donate gently used items. Two of the stores are expected to open by the end of the week, with the rest following soon after.

The thrift store openings coincide with more loosened restrictions across the province.

Over the long weekend, there was one new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus identified in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said due to the low number of cases, the province may be able to ease restrictions earlier than anticipated.

Premier Brian Pallister said Wednesday that more information on heading into Phase 2 of re-opening will come Thursday.

