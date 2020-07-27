Family remembers Edmonton man who drowned in Shuswap Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 22-year-old Edmonton man who drowned in Shuswap Lake last week is remembering him as an outgoing and charismatic young man who loved football.

Nathan Falito was a former Canadian Junior Football League player who was being recruited by the University of Calgary’s football program.

He was aiming for a career in football or the business side of sports.

“I’ve heard a lot of his teammates say that he is the reason they fell back in love with playing football,” said Nathan Falito’s sister, Sarah.

Falito’s plans were cut short last week when the young Edmonton man drowned while visiting Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm during a camping trip with friends.

Shuswap Search and Rescue said Falito was in the process of swimming out to a dock at the time but it was unclear exactly what happened.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of support from the junior football community.

His former team the Westshore Rebels remembered Falito in a social media post as “an outgoing, dynamic and bright young man taken far too soon.”

Falito’s mother Nanou Suamy is remembering her son’s energy and friendly, giving nature.

“We are really thankful for the 22 and a half years that we lived with [Nathan],” Suamy said.

There are no lifeguards stationed on the beach.

The Edmonton man’s family wants to see more done to prevent similar drownings at public swimming areas.

“People should be able to go to those beaches and feel safe and realize if something were to happen…that that there would be people in those place set in place to help rather than have to wait on first responders,” said Sarah Falito.

RCMP said police along with two search and rescue teams “were immediately dispatched to support the search efforts, which continued into the evening.”

However, Shuswap Search and Rescue said by the time they got the call it was already a recovery mission.

