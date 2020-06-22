Father’s Day tragedy: Man dies trying to rescue daughter from Mill Creek waterfall

Send this page to someone via email

It was a tragic Father’s Day for one Lower Mainland family visiting the Okanagan on the second day of summer.

On Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews in Kelowna rushed to the Mill Creek waterfall in the Ellison area, east of the Kelowna Airport, in response to a report of a drowning.

Upon arrival, police learned a 46-year-old man entered the water to try to rescue his daughter, who had slipped in.

The waterfall at Mill Creek Regional Park. Josh Hoggan/HikingAddiction

She was able to get back to shore, but police said he was not.

Bystanders were able to pull the man from the water and begin CPR efforts, which were subsequently taken over by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated and passed away,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy told Global News.

“RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Kelowna platoon captain Dennis Miller said six members of his fire department attended the scene with the swift water rescue team. The team was involved in recovering the body.

Eight members from the Ellison fire department also responded.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.

Police say his name will not be released due to privacy.