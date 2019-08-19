Drowning man in Kelowna saved by bystanders still recovering in hospital

A man is still in hospital after nearly drowning in Okanagan Lake at Kelowna’s City Park.

Kelowna RCMP said in a release that it was called to assist BC Emergency Health Services which responded to the popular swimming spot after reports of a man drowning.

READ MORE: Teen dies after being pulled from Okanagan Lake

Police say that bystanders sprang into action after a woman screamed that a man appeared to be drowning and in need of help.

“A couple of beachgoers reportedly located the adult male swimmer on the bottom of the lake and managed to pull the victim to shore,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with Kelowna RCMP.

“The man’s rescuers were joined by other members of the public who immediately started life-saving measures.”

READ MORE: Kayaker found dead in Okanagan Lake suffered a heart attack: obituary

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition, and police have reported that his condition has since worsened.

Witnesses of this incident who have not spoken to police are asked to call Kelowna RCMP.

WATCH: (June 25, 2019) Okanagan man jumps into action to help two men aboard float plane that crash-landed in Okanagan Lake