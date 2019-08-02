Boy, 15, drowns while swimming with friends at Spryfield lake

A 15-year-old boy drowned at Kidston Lake in Spryfield, N.S., on Thursday, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the lake just before 7 p.m. after learning that a youth was having trouble swimming, had gone underwater and could not be located.

Police say the teen’s friends were unable to keep him above water, despite their repeated efforts.

An RCMP dive team responded to the lake and located the teen at around 11:30 p.m.

“Several bystanders and police officers entered the water and attempted to locate the victim, unsuccessfully,” police said in a news release Friday.

The boy’s identity has not been released.