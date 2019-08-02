Two men drown in separate northern Saskatchewan incidents: RCMP

RCMP say within the span of two days, two men were found drowned in lakes in Saskatchewan.

One man is reported to have drowned in Father’s Lake, five km north of Pelican Narrows in northern rural Saskatchewan.

Officers from Pelican Narrows RCMP received a report of a missing man, 28, who had been swimming in front of the rocks and beach area of the lake.

The RCMP boat was dispatched and a short time later, an individual located the man. Officers and EMS tried to revive him through CPR but it were unsuccessful.

The cause of his death is not considered suspicious.

The second man, 67, was found deceased on Aug. 1 in a small creek near the Cowan Dam Campground in Cowan Lake, which is about 300 km north of Saskatoon.

After investigating the incident, RCMP said the man had fallen down a dirt embankment into an area of the creek where the water can get up to 10 feet deep.

The death is also considered not suspicious.

