Body of Alberta man, 33, recovered from Okanagan Lake, say police

The body of an Alberta man presumed drowned this past weekend was recovered from B.C.’s Okanagan Lake on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
West Kelowna RCMP said the remains were that of a 33-year-old Alberta man who was declared missing while cliff jumping into the lake near Rattlesnake Island on Saturday.
The call for help went out at approximately 2:40 p.m., police said, and crews, including divers, searched extensively.
On Sunday, police said they were presuming the man had drowned, and called it a recovery operation.
“The depth of the water as well as the topography of the lake made the recovery of the deceased very challenging,” RCMP Sgt. Joel Glen said in a news release.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out the family and loved ones of the deceased.”
Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death, police added, and that the BC Coroners Service is investigating.
