Body of 21-year-old recovered from north end of Okanagan Lake: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 3:07 pm
Police in Vernon say a member of the public noticed a body floating offshore early Sunday morning, then contacted the RCMP.
Police in Vernon say a member of the public noticed a body floating offshore early Sunday morning, then contacted the RCMP.

The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered this past weekend from the north end of Okanagan Lake, say police.

Vernon RCMP say on Sunday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a member of the public noticed the body floating offshore, then contacted police.

Police say officers attended the scene and retrieved the body.

“Personal items belonging to the individual were located on shore, said Cpl. Tania Finn. “There is no evidence of criminality being involved in his death.”

Police say the young man’s family has been notified, and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation.

