Body of 21-year-old recovered from north end of Okanagan Lake: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered this past weekend from the north end of Okanagan Lake, say police.

Vernon RCMP say on Sunday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a member of the public noticed the body floating offshore, then contacted police.

Police say officers attended the scene and retrieved the body.

0:26 Body of missing dog swept over waterfall finally recovered Body of missing dog swept over waterfall finally recovered

“Personal items belonging to the individual were located on shore, said Cpl. Tania Finn. “There is no evidence of criminality being involved in his death.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the young man’s family has been notified, and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation.

2:24 No foul play suspected in Naya Rivera death, sheriff says No foul play suspected in Naya Rivera death, sheriff says